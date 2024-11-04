Previous
11 4. Flag project in process by sandlily
Photo 615

11 4. Flag project in process

I signed up for the Towards 2050 flag project and am nearing the deadline, so I have to get busy.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise