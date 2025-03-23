Previous
3 23 Texas Yellow Mesquite by sandlily
Photo 643

3 23 Texas Yellow Mesquite

Not soft and probably cause allergy reactions, but pretty
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Judith Johnson ace
Gorgeous capture of the detail
March 26th, 2025  
