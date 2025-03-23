Sign up
Previous
Photo 643
3 23 Texas Yellow Mesquite
Not soft and probably cause allergy reactions, but pretty
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
1
1
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
4449
photos
31
followers
34
following
176% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
23rd March 2025 5:07pm
Tags
flowers
,
leaves
,
mesquite
Judith Johnson
ace
Gorgeous capture of the detail
March 26th, 2025
