20 / 365
Mushroom
I'm not sure what you would call this fungi but it popped up in my wood chip mulch after a few days of on and off rain. Lovely mushroom colour in the overall picture.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Sandra Davies
ace
@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020 Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
21st April 2020 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
funji
