Protea (Waratah) filaments opening by sandradavies
Protea (Waratah) filaments opening

I'm enjoying these in my vase while kept inside due to the rain.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Sandra Davies

April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
Nick ace
This is lovely. The soft colours are beautiful.
May 6th, 2020  
Sandra Davies ace
@nickspicsnz Thanks Nick - A beautiful flower
May 6th, 2020  
