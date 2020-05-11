Previous
Camellia by sandradavies
35 / 365

Camellia

The supermarket queue was so long and then I saw the hedge between the car parking rows. I picked up my camera instead of my shopping list, took a picture and went home. This is the bruised reality of survival.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Sandra Davies

