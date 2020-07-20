Previous
Mural 2 by sandradavies
67 / 365

Mural 2

Bayfair Mural - a wonderful family space
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
SandraD ace
I love this monarch butterfly and flax flower mural; it’s a relaxing backdrop to a quiet car park garden, a child’s play space with a Xylophone, climbing frames and balance frame. The bike repair station, dog tie up and hydration set-up create a safe family space. The artists - Charles + Janine Williams, urban contemporary artists are from Auckland. They have traveled extensively across NZ and have many awards across the globe.
July 20th, 2020  
