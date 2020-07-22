Sign up
69 / 365
Mural Pop Up Devonport
Sylvia
@sprphotos
challenged me to ‘take a photo of a mural/wall art that inspires you and why’. I love the weta and the many permanent seats in the tiny space for observing the mural.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
1
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use
323
photos
38
followers
53
following
19% complete
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
209
210
68
41
211
69
42
70
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2020 Extras
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
21st July 2020 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-417
SandraD
ace
@sprphotos
Sylvia, here is the entire wall complete with weta. It is painted into a spare site as if looking from a derelict building.
July 21st, 2020
