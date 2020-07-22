Previous
Mural Pop Up Devonport by sandradavies
69 / 365

Mural Pop Up Devonport

Sylvia @sprphotos challenged me to ‘take a photo of a mural/wall art that inspires you and why’. I love the weta and the many permanent seats in the tiny space for observing the mural.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
SandraD
@sprphotos Sylvia, here is the entire wall complete with weta. It is painted into a spare site as if looking from a derelict building.
July 21st, 2020  
