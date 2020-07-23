Previous
Mural Pop Up Devonport by sandradavies
Mural Pop Up Devonport

Sylvia @sprphotos challenged me to ‘take a photo of a mural/wall art that inspires you and why’. This is taken from the street end as it invites you to take the track to the lake. The little fantail detail is found only when gazing at the mural.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
@sprphotos Sylvia the little fantail is common sight in the bush and beacons the passers by to walk the track in the mural.
July 21st, 2020  
