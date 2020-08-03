Previous
Next
Looking up and overexposed by sandradavies
75 / 365

Looking up and overexposed

Yes this is abstract at my best hoorah! Exploring options outside my comfort zone.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
I'm not exactly sure what this is, but I don't care. I like it anyway!
August 3rd, 2020  
SandraD ace
@aikiuser Ha it must be abstract. Thankyou for commenting
August 3rd, 2020  
Francoise ace
Fascinating
August 3rd, 2020  
SandraD ace
@francoise Testing all elements of abstract. Yes agree may not be abstract but what else? Thanks for your comment Francoise !
August 3rd, 2020  
Fr1da
wonderful experiments !
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise