75 / 365
Looking up and overexposed
Yes this is abstract at my best hoorah! Exploring options outside my comfort zone.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
5
1
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
346
photos
38
followers
55
following
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
221
74
222
223
46
75
47
224
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2020 Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
29th July 2020 11:11am
Tags
abstractaug2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I'm not exactly sure what this is, but I don't care. I like it anyway!
August 3rd, 2020
SandraD
ace
@aikiuser
Ha it must be abstract. Thankyou for commenting
August 3rd, 2020
Francoise
ace
Fascinating
August 3rd, 2020
SandraD
ace
@francoise
Testing all elements of abstract. Yes agree may not be abstract but what else? Thanks for your comment Francoise !
August 3rd, 2020
Fr1da
wonderful experiments !
August 3rd, 2020
