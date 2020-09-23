Previous
Tall and straight by sandradavies
126 / 365

Tall and straight

Looking up through the canopy of an old Matai tree at Lake Rotopounamu.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great pov
September 24th, 2020  
