135 / 365
Tulips
Rotorua is magical at the moment with the tulips in all the garden beds across the city in every colour. Poppies are planted to come on after the tulips.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
Tags
red
,
flower
