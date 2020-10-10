Previous
Next
Camellia by sandradavies
143 / 365

Camellia

My camellia is almost finished flowering, they have a wonderful structure.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise