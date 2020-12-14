Previous
Tane Mahuta Kauri tree by sandradavies
179 / 365

Tane Mahuta Kauri tree

So big, this Kauri is a king in northland. To highlight the size I have put a star low in the frame where my travel buddies are tiny. Another bucket list travel tick.
14th December 2020

SandraD

@sandradavies
Photo Details

