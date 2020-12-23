Sign up
188 / 365
Driver Dennis
Sitting in the back seat on a looong 5 day roadie with a restricted view looking ahead. This pic was a pocket click totally unintended.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
605
photos
39
followers
55
following
51% complete
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Views
4
Album
2020 Extras
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
10th December 2020 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
driving
