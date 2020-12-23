Previous
Next
Driver Dennis by sandradavies
188 / 365

Driver Dennis

Sitting in the back seat on a looong 5 day roadie with a restricted view looking ahead. This pic was a pocket click totally unintended.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise