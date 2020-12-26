Previous
The sky is the limit by sandradavies
191 / 365

The sky is the limit

Whoo hoo First 365 year done, tick...
Plus!! I've learnt how to use my camera, tick...
I love this community and the support freely given through comments. Tick...tick...tick...
:-)
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
52% complete

