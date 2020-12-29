Sign up
194 / 365
Storm brewing
We've had great sunshine for days and then the skies darkened with this cloud in the south for 30 minutes and then it blew over. Taken a couple of days ago.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020 Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th December 2020 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
