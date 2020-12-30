Previous
Full Moon by sandradavies
195 / 365

Full Moon

The moon moves across the night sky and shines direct into my bedroom. It kept me awake just watching it, so went outside at 2:10am. 2020 had already begun.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
