Way up Waitangi River by sandradavies
Way up Waitangi River

Hururu Falls end of the river looking north over the estuary as the mangroves appear at that end of the waterway.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm here to make a record of places and scenes that I am involved in and those that make me smile.
Photo Details

