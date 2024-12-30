Sign up
4 / 365
Waitangi River 2024
Near Haruru Falls end of the river.
My 2025 project is an attempt to review my travel library images to have a deeper understanding of a specific photographic element each week. This week horizontal.
No need to comment
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm here to make a record of places and scenes that I am involved in and those that make me smile. I don't usually comment...
1673
photos
38
followers
57
following
1
2
3
4
5
1389
1390
1391
1
2
3
4
5
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
29th January 2024 7:32am
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflection
,
river
,
summer
,
nz
,
horizontal
,
2025
SandraD
ace
My learning - although taken on my cell phone a graduated filter using my camera may enhance the top half of the image, lightroom linear gradient may work. Lightroom would also help to make the shed a more definite part of the image.
December 30th, 2024
