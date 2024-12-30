Previous
Waitangi River 2024 by sandradavies
4 / 365

Waitangi River 2024

Near Haruru Falls end of the river.
My 2025 project is an attempt to review my travel library images to have a deeper understanding of a specific photographic element each week. This week horizontal.
No need to comment
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm here to make a record of places and scenes that I am involved in and those that make me smile. I don't usually comment...
Photo Details

My learning - although taken on my cell phone a graduated filter using my camera may enhance the top half of the image, lightroom linear gradient may work. Lightroom would also help to make the shed a more definite part of the image.
December 30th, 2024  
