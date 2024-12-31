Previous
Lake reflection Canada‎ by sandradavies
Lake reflection Canada‎

Horizontal - Taken through the train window, probably while stopped, stopping to let freight pass happened often on the Coast to Coast service.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm here to make a record of places and scenes that I am involved in and those that make me smile. I don't usually comment...
SandraD ace
I just realised this was taken in the Rockies during an Intrepid tour, not sure where exactly. The shadow bottom left is of the person next to me. The ripple on the water in my novice eye I like. It gives a little movement.
December 30th, 2024  
