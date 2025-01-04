Sign up
9 / 365
Ruakaka 2024
Converging lines into the center of the image changes the horizontal line to the eye. A subject in the foreground would help balance the scene.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm here to make a record of places and scenes that I am involved in and those that make me smile. I don't usually comment...
2025
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
23rd January 2024 4:18pm
sky
horizontal
estuary
2025
