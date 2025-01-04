Previous
Next
Ruakaka 2024 by sandradavies
9 / 365

Ruakaka 2024

Converging lines into the center of the image changes the horizontal line to the eye. A subject in the foreground would help balance the scene.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm here to make a record of places and scenes that I am involved in and those that make me smile. I don't usually comment...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact