11 / 365
Maligne Lake, Jasper National Park
A new week and my focus is on reviewing with the rule of thirds in mind.
Jasper was on fire 2 weeks after I left, the 40 degree temps should have alerted me to the fire danger but bear danger was the main concern.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm here to make a record of places and scenes that I am involved in and those that make me smile. I don't usually comment...
1679
photos
39
followers
55
following
Tags
reflection
,
trees
,
canada
,
lake
,
thirds
,
2025
SandraD
ace
The little island in the mid ground is called Spirit Island. To get here there is a boat service and time to walk around the shore before returning along the pristine coloured lake.
I like this composition in that each third is different.
January 5th, 2025
I like this composition in that each third is different.