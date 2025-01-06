Previous
Maligne Lake, Jasper National Park by sandradavies
11 / 365

Maligne Lake, Jasper National Park

A new week and my focus is on reviewing with the rule of thirds in mind.
Jasper was on fire 2 weeks after I left, the 40 degree temps should have alerted me to the fire danger but bear danger was the main concern.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

SandraD

@sandradavies
Photo Details

SandraD ace
The little island in the mid ground is called Spirit Island. To get here there is a boat service and time to walk around the shore before returning along the pristine coloured lake.
I like this composition in that each third is different.
January 5th, 2025  
