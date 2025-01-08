Previous
Next
Quebec by sandradavies
13 / 365

Quebec

The streets are so colourful, small narrow streets and lots of brick. Rule of thirds, each has its own feature.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm here to make a record of places and scenes that I am involved in and those that make me smile. I don't usually comment...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact