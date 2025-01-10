VIA Rail Ontario

Vancouver to Halifax by train was a highlight, not just for 2024 but for ever. Luxury Rocky Mountaineer, VIA Rail across the prairies, VIA Rail Toronto to Quebec and finally The Ocean to Halifax, I saw lots of views like this photo. Waiting, waiting, freight has priority on the line.

This capture is of two trains stacked and stopped with a gap in behind. I waited to catch the moving train in the background. There is another showing movement but this study was for thirds. A different viewpoint vertically.