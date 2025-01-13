Sign up
Previous
18 / 365
Butchard Gardens
The people in mid ground are preparing for a regular light event, it is a weekly evening picnic for tourists to the garden.
This week I'm looking at foreground midground and back ground. This is for sure foreground.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm here to make a record of places and scenes that I am involved in and those that make me smile. I don't usually comment...
1686
photos
39
followers
55
following
Tags
canada
,
summer
,
2025
,
fmbground
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I have always felt wild gardens are a bit messy, but this really is lovely!
January 12th, 2025
