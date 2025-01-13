Previous
Butchard Gardens by sandradavies
Butchard Gardens

The people in mid ground are preparing for a regular light event, it is a weekly evening picnic for tourists to the garden.
This week I'm looking at foreground midground and back ground. This is for sure foreground.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Delwyn Barnett ace
I have always felt wild gardens are a bit messy, but this really is lovely!
January 12th, 2025  
