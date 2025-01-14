Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
No Parking
In Alberta I found grass consisted mainly of dandelions, here in the foreground. The 'no parking' sign obviously does not include bikes.
My foreground, midground and background study.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm here to make a record of places and scenes that I am involved in and those that make me smile. I don't usually comment...
1687
photos
39
followers
55
following
5
2025
Canon EOS RP
21st June 2024 3:28am
canada
,
dandelion
,
alberta
,
2025
,
fmbground
