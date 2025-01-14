Previous
No Parking by sandradavies
19 / 365

No Parking

In Alberta I found grass consisted mainly of dandelions, here in the foreground. The 'no parking' sign obviously does not include bikes.
My foreground, midground and background study.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Photo Details

