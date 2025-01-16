Previous
Travers to West Sabine by sandradavies
Travers to West Sabine

Nelson is a beautiful place for hiking. Following rivers often give a good view, foreground, midground and background. This was taken 3 years ago when I was walking the length of NZ thru hiking through the back country. Five months it took.
