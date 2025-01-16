Sign up
21 / 365
Travers to West Sabine
Nelson is a beautiful place for hiking. Following rivers often give a good view, foreground, midground and background. This was taken 3 years ago when I was walking the length of NZ thru hiking through the back country. Five months it took.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
1690
photos
39
followers
55
following
Views
2
2025
Pixel 5
22nd January 2022 12:21pm
river
nz
backcountry
2025
fmbackground
