Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
22 / 365
Tourists
Canada lakes in and around the Rockies are amazing to capture. The eyes on the snow loaded mountain in the background looks like a skeleton looking over the tourists. Or maybe not.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
1690
photos
39
followers
55
following
6% complete
View this month »
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
21st June 2024 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canada
,
people
,
lake
,
2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close