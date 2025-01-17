Previous
Tourists by sandradavies
22 / 365

Tourists

Canada lakes in and around the Rockies are amazing to capture. The eyes on the snow loaded mountain in the background looks like a skeleton looking over the tourists. Or maybe not.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact