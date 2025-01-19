Previous
Old Man Hut by sandradavies
24 / 365

Old Man Hut

The mountains looked hazy first thing in the morning as the Richmond Range awaits. A long day ahead to get over the pass and to the next hut for the night. Day 62 of 115 walking the length of NZ 2021/22.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact