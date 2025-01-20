Rustic Thames

A new week and my focus is to post 'fill the frame' as I use my library to review. The plan is to look back and review without posting new images. I say images because processing is what I have done to improve my snaps and not what I want to do. I want to be better at taking the shot in camera.



So far this focus on my project is teaching me so much. This photo was taken on my phone and cropped. If I could next time I would try to get better light across the shot. And choose a better f/stop to get more focus across the image.



I'm not looking for feedback my own critique is enough.