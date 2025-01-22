Previous
NZ Bush by sandradavies
NZ Bush

This is a common hiking view in my area where I live and one I love. It fills the frame. To improve, words to add to the scene and bring the bush to life would help but not feeling poetic at the moment. I took this last year on my phone, I still haven't decided to take my camera on hikes yet but am thinking I would love to have a similar scene on my wall.
Improvement is the light, it was morning stepping out of the canopy I can watch out for the light to capture the lush bush better if I had my canon on hand.
chikadnz
Lovely scene, nicely framed.
January 21st, 2025  
