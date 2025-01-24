Previous
A Richmond Range track by sandradavies
A Richmond Range track

Fill the frame. New Zealand bush at its best. The Pelorus Track is used by hunters and fishers and very few hiker take this route. The sign is near Roebuck Hut steep and beautiful
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

SandraD

@sandradavies
