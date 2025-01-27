Sign up
32 / 365
Ship Cove Queen Charlotte Sound
Ship Cove was James Cook’s favourite New Zealand base during his three voyages of exploration. A glimpse from the bush walk passes this fresh water stream. Nicely leading out to the ocean.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
Tags
river
,
stream
,
nz
,
leadingline
,
2025
