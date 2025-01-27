Previous
Ship Cove Queen Charlotte Sound by sandradavies
Ship Cove Queen Charlotte Sound

Ship Cove was James Cook’s favourite New Zealand base during his three voyages of exploration. A glimpse from the bush walk passes this fresh water stream. Nicely leading out to the ocean.
SandraD

@sandradavies
