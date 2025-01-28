Previous
King Fern by sandradavies
33 / 365

King Fern

This shell path wanders past the king ferns at The Elms our local historic house.
Leading line.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact