Previous
36 / 365
Zealandia pano
Taken a wee while ago within the predator free zone of Zealandia in Wellington city. A panorama trialing a new phone camera. Leading line.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
Tags
bridge
,
nz
,
leadingline
,
2025
