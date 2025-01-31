Previous
Zealandia pano by sandradavies
Zealandia pano

Taken a wee while ago within the predator free zone of Zealandia in Wellington city. A panorama trialing a new phone camera. Leading line.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

SandraD

@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
