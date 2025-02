National Park hostel

During my long NZ thru hike 3 years ago I arrived at the hostel in poor shape. My legs were stiff, tired and sore, I could barely move. I stayed over a couple of nights to wait out the weather and rest and recuperate. Each morning I had to literally walk through the ropes of this climbing equipment to get to the amenities. Each time I smiled to myself and thought 'if only I could' as I hobbled past.