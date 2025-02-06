Previous
Ninety mile beach by sandradavies
42 / 365

Ninety mile beach

This long strip of beach took three days to walk. Heading south the sky was always threatening and hail and rain was in our face. This shot of my fellow hiker shows the rain clouds in beyond.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

SandraD

@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
11% complete

