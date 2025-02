Rest over the rise

Beyond this wee rise on SH63 I knew there was a hot shower waiting for me at St Arnaud, only 10km ahead. It was day 68 and my 11th day of clambering solo over the Richmond Range rocks, crossing swollen rivers, climbing steep technical faces and waiting for weather to pass. I left Pelorus Bridge with another who quickly outpaced me.

This hot 10km road walk is not popular, but to indulge in what lay ahead I was motivated.

31km clocked on day 68 of Te Araroa walking the length of New Zealand.