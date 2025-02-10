Sign up
46 / 365
46 / 365
Cafe - an early morning welcome to work
I started in the cafe at 6:00, sometimes coffee was delayed as we watched the sun rise.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
1714
photos
40
followers
55
following
Tags
sunrise
,
nz
,
2025
julia
ace
Nice welcome to work..
February 10th, 2025
