Cafe - an early morning welcome to work by sandradavies
Cafe - an early morning welcome to work

I started in the cafe at 6:00, sometimes coffee was delayed as we watched the sun rise.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

SandraD

julia ace
Nice welcome to work..
February 10th, 2025  
