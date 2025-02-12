Sign up
Previous
48 / 365
Papamoa Beach - another pajama shot
Late last year I got away for a few days and stayed at Papamoa Beach Park with a friend who was also needing a break from routine. The umbrella stands tall and solid, but that tree has held its ground for a lot longer. Good morning Papamoa
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
1716
photos
40
followers
55
following
13% complete
View this month »
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
26th August 2024 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
nz
,
2025
