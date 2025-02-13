Ruakaka - a lone pine

Last year I acted as trail angel for friends as they completed the Northern section of Te Araroa 3000km walking the length of NZ. They celebrated my finish, we had walked into Bluff together several months earlier. I wanted to celebrate their completion and acknowledge the challenge as they had with me. Covid lockdowns interrupted starting points for many and so they doubled back.

Returning home meant a camp stop over at Ruakaka. We pitched our tents in the dark but woke to this amazing sunrise over the Pacific Ocean.

Grateful to the peace nature brings as it blocks out all the noise in our busy lives.