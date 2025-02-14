Sign up
Previous
50 / 365
Opua - good morning
My private accommodation looks east down Veronica Inlet into the sunrise.
Taken a wee while ago. Still reviewing my library and self critiquing.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
1718
photos
40
followers
55
following
Views
3
2025
Canon EOS M50
12th December 2020 6:50am
sunrise
,
nz
,
2025
