Opua - good morning by sandradavies
50 / 365

Opua - good morning

My private accommodation looks east down Veronica Inlet into the sunrise.
Taken a wee while ago. Still reviewing my library and self critiquing.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

SandraD

@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
