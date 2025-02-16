Previous
The Lakes - toi toi by sandradavies
52 / 365

The Lakes - toi toi

I love to see the sun rise as I walk each day. This was also taken some time ago over the toi toi spikes as the sun rose.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

SandraD

In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
14% complete

Photo Details

Lovely image.
February 14th, 2025  
