54 / 365
Cape Brett
This 16km hike on a full moon and staying 2 nights gave more than 2 long bright nights. The sunset was an event where everyone in the hut walked to the lookout to watch the sun go down. A better meeting place than the hut.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
Tags
sunset
,
nz
,
2025
