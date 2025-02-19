Previous
Tofino sunset by sandradavies
55 / 365

Tofino sunset

A the end of my Canadian cross-country by train trip in June/July 2024 I spent my last week at Cox Bay on Vancouver Island. I rented a bike, did yoga on the beach and walked along a track and boardwalk to Pettinger Point to watch the sunset.

This view is from the beach (Cox Bay) looking through the trees to the point at the sun. The surf was rumpty on the rocks. Many people behind me stood in the sand also enjoying the spectacle.

A wonderful farewell having travelled across Canada from the Pacific Ocean (Vancouver) to the Atlantic Ocean (Halifax) and return to the North Pacific Ocean.

Living in the South Pacific Ocean this scene is just across the water from home, 13 hours flight.

Taken on my cell phone. In review I could have set f/8 on aperture priority to block out that post in the foreground if I used my Canon. Focal point the waves crashing.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact