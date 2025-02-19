Tofino sunset

A the end of my Canadian cross-country by train trip in June/July 2024 I spent my last week at Cox Bay on Vancouver Island. I rented a bike, did yoga on the beach and walked along a track and boardwalk to Pettinger Point to watch the sunset.



This view is from the beach (Cox Bay) looking through the trees to the point at the sun. The surf was rumpty on the rocks. Many people behind me stood in the sand also enjoying the spectacle.



A wonderful farewell having travelled across Canada from the Pacific Ocean (Vancouver) to the Atlantic Ocean (Halifax) and return to the North Pacific Ocean.



Living in the South Pacific Ocean this scene is just across the water from home, 13 hours flight.



Taken on my cell phone. In review I could have set f/8 on aperture priority to block out that post in the foreground if I used my Canon. Focal point the waves crashing.