Tiritiri Matangi

I stayed overnight on the island. A group of people stood on a small landing to watch the sun set, I squeezed in and took this shot. The close proximity, lots of laughter we all got to know each other a lot better. Later, the group went out to listen to the kiwi as we walked the island tracks.

Wonderful bird life, better if you stay over night in the hut, once the day visitors leave the birds know to come out.

Taken Feb 2024