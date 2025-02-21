Previous
Pahoia by sandradavies
57 / 365

Pahoia

Friends enjoying a chat during last light after a wonderful meal.

I love these gals!
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
15% complete

