Almost there Pakituhi Hut - Hawea

As the sun went behind the hills after 6 days thru-hiking we hoped the hut was just around the next hill and it was. Always time for a memory pic.

To get here was a challenging back country hike from Lake Ohau to Wanaka following the Timaru River where a person sadly died earlier this year. To team up with a couple to navigate options together through this area was a bonus.

Lovely memories rather than a good sunset shot.



Easy access from Lake Hawea, steep climb to Pakituhi Hut for night sky photos. Stay over night in the hut, needs to be booked.