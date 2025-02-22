Previous
Almost there Pakituhi Hut - Hawea by sandradavies
58 / 365

Almost there Pakituhi Hut - Hawea

As the sun went behind the hills after 6 days thru-hiking we hoped the hut was just around the next hill and it was. Always time for a memory pic.
To get here was a challenging back country hike from Lake Ohau to Wanaka following the Timaru River where a person sadly died earlier this year. To team up with a couple to navigate options together through this area was a bonus.
Lovely memories rather than a good sunset shot.

Easy access from Lake Hawea, steep climb to Pakituhi Hut for night sky photos. Stay over night in the hut, needs to be booked.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
In 2025 I'm reviewing with a purpose. Each week I chose a new focus and review and post daily. This is in tandem to sorting...
15% complete

Photo Details

