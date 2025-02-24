From Lake Ohau toward Mt Cook

I left Tekapo and biked the 49km to Twizel. No camping was allowed on this section and 50km was too long to walk in a day. But many do! I'm not a cycler but really enjoyed the different terrain on this electric bike ride. From Twizel the bike hire company picked up their bike and transported a group, who had gathered, to Lake Ohau Lodge. Here a room with dinner and breakfast was a deal for people on walking the TA. In review this was not a good idea since time was dictated by meals with a delayed leaving time the next day. So very different to waking at dawn and sleeping at dusk.



This shot was taken long before the sun had set but I needed to hit my meal time slot. And prepare for the 6 day multi-hike to Wanaka next.

