Chatham Island blue hour

I took this on my Canon M50 on my first trip on my recent adventure phase. It was very calm and peaceful as the dawn was awakening. The tour group was very tight and to roam away from the group was frowned on. I used the time before people got out of bed to explore the beach. Alone with nature versus a bustle and hustle of moving people from one spot to another was refreshing.



14 Feb 2021, the beginning of Covid and who knew what would follow.



A lot of learning here also for me in composition plus much more.